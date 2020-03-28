$344.56 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report sales of $344.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $325.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

