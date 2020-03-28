$350.00 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) will report $350.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.90 million and the lowest is $338.80 million. PTC posted sales of $315.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.31 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

