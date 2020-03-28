35,142 Shares in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Fox purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOL. UBS Group upgraded US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,754. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

