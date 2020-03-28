$357.53 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $357.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $392.30 million. DexCom reported sales of $280.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

DXCM stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $2,126,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,757 shares of company stock worth $25,612,863. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,601,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

