35,943 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. CWM LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.52 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

