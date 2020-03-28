3,900,000 Shares in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,900,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,801,000. Capital World Investors owned about 1.04% of Apache at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Apache by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

APA opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.