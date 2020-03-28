3DCoin (3DC) Price Tops $0.0032

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $223,267.06 and approximately $107.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001869 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

