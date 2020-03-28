$4.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will announce earnings per share of $4.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10. Cigna posted earnings per share of $3.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $18.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $18.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.44 to $21.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

CI stock traded down $8.25 on Friday, reaching $161.29. 3,563,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average of $186.45. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $778,675,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after acquiring an additional 824,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

