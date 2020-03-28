400,000 Shares in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.52% of PolyOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PolyOne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PolyOne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PolyOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PolyOne news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POL opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

