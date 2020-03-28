41,386 Shares in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Intelligent Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,327,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

INS opened at $33.00 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.