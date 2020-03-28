$45.41 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $45.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.45 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $41.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $186.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $197.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.69 million, with estimates ranging from $186.31 million to $213.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Several research firms have commented on PGC. DA Davidson raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.