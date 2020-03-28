4NEW Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and LATOKEN. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $8,655.37 and approximately $1,736.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.02537389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Exrates, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

