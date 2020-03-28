4NEW Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $8,655.37 and $1,736.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02520032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194227 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

