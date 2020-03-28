500,000 Shares in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.27% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 1,123,581 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 568,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

