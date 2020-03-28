$58.51 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce sales of $58.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.59 million and the lowest is $58.43 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $57.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $228.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.24 million to $230.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $238.19 million, with estimates ranging from $233.27 million to $243.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

