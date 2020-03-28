$59.46 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to report sales of $59.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.97 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $262.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.99 million to $266.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $337.01 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $342.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,324.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 860,009 shares of company stock worth $13,190,446 and have sold 507,728 shares worth $11,042,222.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,618 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $4,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -26.01.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.