$6.42 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $6.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 million. Tellurian reported sales of $4.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $107.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $187.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.67 million, with estimates ranging from $187.38 million to $488.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

TELL stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $9,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

