$600.27 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will announce sales of $600.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $588.59 million to $612.09 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $460.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

