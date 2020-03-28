60,777 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

