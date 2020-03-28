$643.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report sales of $643.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.30 million and the highest is $749.20 million. Cinemark reported sales of $714.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of CNK opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

