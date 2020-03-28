$66.98 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $66.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the lowest is $64.48 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $84.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $304.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.15 million to $308.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $342.97 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $353.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $736.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

