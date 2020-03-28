69,224 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 2,462,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,282. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

