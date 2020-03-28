7,603 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKD. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

JKD stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.61. 18,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,507. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $194.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7728 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

