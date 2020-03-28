$800.90 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $800.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $816.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $854.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

AYI stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

