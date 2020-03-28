$82.99 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will announce $82.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $88.10 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $81.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $331.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.14 million to $359.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $393.47 million, with estimates ranging from $372.87 million to $407.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Eventbrite stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $617.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eventbrite by 440.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

