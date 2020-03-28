$9.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will post sales of $9.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.67 billion and the lowest is $9.32 billion. Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $37.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.01 billion to $37.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.82 billion to $39.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.89.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.69. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

