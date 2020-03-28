91,728 Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.35% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 565,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Shares of QAI opened at $28.29 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

