$937.94 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce sales of $937.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $945.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $932.30 million. Snap-on reported sales of $921.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,136,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $24,308,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

