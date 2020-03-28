96,726 Shares in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Clearway Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 347,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 174,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $18.82 on Friday. Clearway Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -840.00%.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

