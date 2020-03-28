A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Down 15.4% in March

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 27th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AHC opened at $1.69 on Friday. A. H. Belo has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.93%.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Decherd acquired 127,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $340,065.04. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. H. Belo by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

