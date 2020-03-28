A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 27th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

