AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of AAR worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $696.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.33. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

