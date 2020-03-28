Abbey (LON:ABBY) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Abbey (LON:ABBY) have been trending very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Abbey earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

LON:ABBY remained flat at $GBX 1,135 ($14.93) during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76. Abbey has a one year low of GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,575.28 ($20.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

In related news, insider Charles H. Gallagher acquired 2,100,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72) per share, for a total transaction of £33,087,584.25 ($43,524,841.16).

Abbey Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

