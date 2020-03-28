Abyss Token (ABYSS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $428,855.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and $428,855.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.80 or 0.04901044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00065223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, DDEX, Indodax, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, ZBG, Hotbit and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

