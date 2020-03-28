Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 27th total of 537,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of ACTG opened at $2.25 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

