Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,117 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.48% of Acceleron Pharma worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLRN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $7,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,312,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $838,533. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

