Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

ACN stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

