AceD (ACED) Market Cap Reaches $40,500.54

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a market cap of $40,500.54 and approximately $68.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000725 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001373 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,122,443 coins and its circulating supply is 11,111,643 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

