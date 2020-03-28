Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a daily sentiment score of 1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

