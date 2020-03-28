Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $73,452.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,235.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.02090863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.53 or 0.03440585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00619955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00752198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00077248 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00481586 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016042 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.