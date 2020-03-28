ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $757,393.05 and approximately $112.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,008,852 coins and its circulating supply is 83,866,842 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

