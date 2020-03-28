AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 27th total of 461,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $4,315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $2,356,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $599.38 million, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of -0.27.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.