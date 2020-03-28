Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 11.3% in March

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 27th total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

