Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $348,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,135,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,459,881 shares of company stock valued at $137,799,347. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $25.38 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.