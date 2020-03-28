adbank (ADB) Market Capitalization Reaches $246,462.42

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. adbank has a total market cap of $246,462.42 and $341.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, adbank has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.02501947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00042000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,535,670 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.