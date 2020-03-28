ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $19.31 on Friday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.03.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

