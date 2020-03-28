Adelphoi Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $136,157.25 and $170.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.02465834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194954 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042542 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

