AdHive Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $155.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, AdHive has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $75,741.91 and approximately $155.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

