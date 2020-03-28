Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 27th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

