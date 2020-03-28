Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,233 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $16.84 on Friday, hitting $305.83. 4,852,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.45 and its 200 day moving average is $314.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

